IOM Quarterly Migration Report – West and Central Africa: January – March 2020

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

During this first quarter (January-March) of 2020, flows increased by 10% when compared to the final quarter (October-December) of 2019. However, flows witnessed a significant drop between February and March 2020 (decrease of 30%), as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic taking hold in the region and of governments adopting restrictive measures on mobility in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Niger (25% of flows), Guinea (17%), Burkina Faso (16%), Nigeria (15%), Chad (11%) and Cameroon (7%) were the countries with the largest flows.

During this period, Nigerien (32%), Guinean (16%), Burkinabe (15%), Nigerian (12%),

Chadian (9%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs.

Long-term economic migration (43%), short-term local movements (38%) and seasonal migration (14%) were the main reasons of movements observed at overall FMPs in the region during this first quarter of 2020.

Source: International Organization for Migration