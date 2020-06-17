IOM COVID-19: Impact On Key Locations of Internal Mobility – Weekly Analysis, 17 June 2020

The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected global mobility both in terms of international mobility restrictions and restrictive measures on internal movement. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to gather, map and track data on these restrictive measures impacting movement. This report provides a global perspective of the COVID-19-related measures and restrictions imposed by countries, territories and areas impacting internal movements, as well as the resulting effects on stranded migrants and other population categories. The information in this report relies on a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field, DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking.

Through this exercise, IOM collected information about 176 C/T/As across all IOM regions. Among these, 48 per cent (85 C/T/As) declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 81 per cent introduced some sort of mobility restriction. Some restrictive measures that have been adopted are quarantine for all international arrivals (63%) and the suspension of the issuance of new visas (41%). On the other hand, some facilitations for stranded populations have also been adopted, such as the automatic extension of expired visas and working permits (30%) and the removal of fines for visa overstays and expired residency and working permits (34%).

Key Locations of Internal Mobility (Internal Transit Points, Areas of Interest, and Sites with Populations of Interest):

• IOM assessed 1,337 key locations across 132 C/T/As, including 374 internal transit points, 391 areas of interest and 572 sites with population of interest.

• Assessed internal transit points and areas of interest were mostly situated in Asia and the Pacific, while the highest number of assessed sites with population of interest were from the East and Horn of Africa and the European Economic Area.

• 50 per cent of the assessed internal transit points were fully operational, with 24 and 22 per cent which were respectively either fully closed or partially operational. Moreover, 49 per cent of the assessed internal transit points had introduced medical measures within the location.

• The most common restrictive measures in place in the assessed areas of interest included the cancellation of public events (57% of the assessed areas), school closure (54%), restricted operating hours for public establishments (48%) and alternative working arrangements (47%). Moreover, non-essential movements outside home were restricted in 34 per cent of the assessed areas while lockdown or quarantine measures were enforced by police or military in 45 per cent of the cases.

• Stranded foreign nationals were reported in 59 per cent of the assessed sites with populations of interest, while in 17 and 15 per cent of cases respectively foreign nationals on their way to their country of origin and IDPs were reported to be present in the assessed sites with population of interest.

Source: International Organization for Migration