InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Recaps 2020 Milestones, Outlines 2021 Initiatives
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces via an InvestorWire Global Release translated into 12 languages to 56 countries a recap of its milestones in 2020 and provides an overview of its plans for 2021.
For more details, view the full-length announcement in English: https://IBN.fm/2020Recap
Emerging in the communications arena with its first brand in 2006, IBN has recorded sustained and transformative growth. Today, IBN boasts a portfolio of 50+ brands with a collective social media audience that includes millions of followers. IBN’s proven track record serving 500+ client partners highlights its unparalleled value proposition for both public and private companies, bolstered by its expansive network of 5,000+ key syndication partners.
Throughout 2020, IBN continued expansion of its audiences and syndication network while helping a growing list of client partners navigate unparalleled challenges. The most notable areas of growth include:
- Podcasts Solutions for Executives and IR Firms – As of today, IBN has produced and distributed more than 485+ episodes to numerous podcast directories such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher.
- Distribution of Audio Press Releases and Interviews – All told, IBN launched six new podcast channels in 2020. In 2021, IBN will launch The Bell2Bell Podcast, your primary destination for informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.
- More Virtual Investor Events – IBN seamlessly transitioned from live event coverage to virtual event coverage as conferences were taken digital during the pandemic. IBN covered a full calendar of virtual investor events in 2020, providing additional reach to both public and private companies participating in these shows.
- Apple TV, Roku and 90+ Additional OTT Networks – IBN’s syndication network was expanded to feature popular streaming media channels in 2020, including popular Over The Top (OTT) Media Solutions Platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
- Additional Brands – With specialized brands for specific audiences, IBN has achieved tremendous engagement rates. In 2020, IBN announced the launch of new brands targeting fast-moving sectors filled with promising companies, such as PsychedelicNewsWire, MiningNewsWire, and BioMedWire.
- Launched InvestorWire – IBN’s new press release wire service, InvestorWire, provides a full complement of wire service offerings alongside exclusive benefits such as press release enhancement, follow-up coverage via InvestorNewsBreaks and white-glove distribution services.
To learn more about IBN’s 15+ year history, scroll through the visual timeline: https://IBN.fm/
