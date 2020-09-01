Inventus Power Announces New Standard Li-ion Battery Platform for Motive & Stationary Applications

WOODRIDGE, Illinois, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Inventus Power, a global leader in advanced battery systems, announced that it has expanded its offering to include high-performance batteries for emerging motive and stationary applications. The PROformance series includes two product families; U1LiFePRO™ (scalable from 12V to 48V and up to 5kWh) and PROTRXion™ (scalable from 24V to 48V and up to 35kWh). All models have been globally certified to UL, IEC and UN38.3.

“For 60 years, Inventus Power has been designing and manufacturing safe, innovative and reliable battery and power solutions across a broad range of applications, and over the past few years, we’ve seen a shift within the rechargeable battery landscape and new markets are creating an increased demand for Li-ion solutions,” said Tom Nguyen, VP of Business Development. “With our PROformance platform, we are helping customers replace their Lead Acid battery systems with a safe, high-performing, fast charging, and maintenance-free solution. These batteries also enable full power system conversion for OEMs who are looking to electrify their equipment completely from internal combustion engine to battery-power.”

Inventus Power’s PROformance series batteries are ideal for applications such professional cleaning, aerial work platform, light electric vehicle, robotics and more. Each module features an Integrated Battery Management System designed with enhanced safety and communication options and is scalable for series and/or parallel connections for increased power and performance.

The PROformance BMS includes built-in diagnostics that enable monitoring of State-of-Charge, State-of-Health as well as critical faults through an LED indicator.

“No additional hardware or master BMS is needed for diagnostics and any upgrades can be made remotely over CAN through software updates,” said William Tenorio, Sr. Director of Advanced Battery Systems Engineering.

Additional features of the battery series include short circuit and reverse polarity protection, advanced cell and pack module balancing, ingress protection (IP56/IP65), and compatibility with most standard chargers.