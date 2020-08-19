International Medical Corps COVID-19 Situation Report #23, August 19, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of August 19, there have been 22,179,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 188 countries and regions.

• In the US, we are supporting 32 hospitals across the country, including in Boston,

Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and Puerto Rico, with a range of services and equipment, including emergency medical field units, supplies and volunteer staff.

• We have screened more than 920,821 people for COVID-19 at our global missions and have distributed more than 11.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control items to supported health facilities.

• We have trained more than 12,281 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Worldwide, there have been more than 22 million COVID-19 cases and more than 782,000 deaths. After months of continual growth, the last three weeks have seen a plateau in new cases, at roughly 260,000 new cases per day. Though the majority of new cases are coming from a handful of countries, numerous countries are seeing what could be the beginning of a second wave.

In line with an ongoing trend, India, the United States and Brazil continue to account for the most cases on a day-to-day basis. Together, these three countries routinely make up 50% of the daily confirmed cases across the globe. Still, other countries that previously experienced severe COVID-19 outbreaks are beginning to see their caseloads rise again, with France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and other European countries all experiencing rebounds after months of low numbers. Other European countries, such as Romania, Ukraine and Poland, are seeing higher numbers of confirmed cases then they did in the first wave of the virus. Africa recently confirmed its millionth case, with more than half of those cases located in South Africa.

In the United States, Kaiser Health News and The Guardian released a database showing that more than 900 frontline healthcare workers had died of COVID-19 in America since the beginning of the pandemic1. This number includes nurses, physicians, pharmacists, first responders and hospital technicians, among others. According to the report, a significant percentage of the deceased were unable to locate proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves from the virus.

Source: International Medical Corps