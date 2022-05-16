International Day of Families, Angel Yeast encourages households to bake at home.

YICHANG, China, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast (en.angelyeast.com, SH600298), a listed global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, announced on International Day of Families on May 15 that it will continue its longstanding commitment to support and promote a healthy lifestyle for families around the world. Offering a wide range of yeast products, the company aims to inspire and encourage urban households to bake and cook more at home.

As one of the missions of International Day of Families is to raise awareness regarding the well-being of families, Angel Yeast hopes to start with gastronomy to create discussions globally on how to lead a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, according to Xishan Wang, deputy general manager at Angel Yeast.

“In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in home baking as busy modern life and the digital era has created more dining options. Young people especially are unwilling to cook so it raises concerns about food safety, nutrition, pollution from plastic packaging, as well as a lack of bonding and family vibe,” said Wang.

Angel Yeast has been taking a leading role in the family consumption of yeast products in China. It has gradually become a major supplier for the global market. Angel Yeast products are used in the making of bread, naan, baozi (steamed stuffed bun), and many other pasties by millions of families throughout the world.

To help and encourage people to do it themselves, Angel Yeast has printed QR codes on some product packages, which allow people to watch an educational cooking video. There is also a range of food DIY training programs for families organized by Angel Yeast around the world all aiming to create opportunities for families to spend more time together.

In addition, Angel Yeast has stepped up efforts in product innovation to offer more options for nutritious diets for families. Product lines include:

Bakery products: Angel Yeast has developed a range of safe, nutritious bread and cake mixes. Additionally, its aluminum-free raising agents have been used widely in China.

YE (Yeast Extract) flavoring: YE is a natural flavoring that can add more flavors and reduce the use of salts. With efforts from Angel Yeast, 90% of salt-reduced soy sauce in China adds YE to its ingredients.

Health care products: Yeast contains nutritious substances for human beings. Angel Yeast has innovated yeast protein technology to produce health care, medical and cosmetic products.

Homebrewing and distilling: Another key product line of Angel Yeast is yeast products for home brewing and distilling of beer, wine, and baijiu(rice liquor).

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker’s yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, fermentation nutrients, and enzymes. At present, Angel Yeast has 12 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt, and Russia, and provides products and services for more than 160 countries and regions globally.

