Interior Ministry to speed up procedures for issuing IDs and passports

Interior Minister Kamel Feki on Thursday underlined the need to speed up procedures for issuing National Identity Cards (IDs) and passports, according to a department press release.

He instructed the relevant authorities to allow all Tunisian citizens to get their documents, including those who are the subject of search warrants or involved in public law cases, as well as those with a criminal record, according to the same source.

This measure does not apply to people wanted or involved in cases of extremism and terrorism, the same press release states.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse