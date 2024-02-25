Interior Minister welcomes Arab counterparts ahead of Arab Ministers of Interior Council



Interior Minister Kamel Feki welcomed a number of his Arab counterparts on Sunday, ahead of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council that will kick off Monday.

Among those welcomed were Qatari Minister of State for Interior Affairs Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Syrian Minister of Interior Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, Yemeni Minister of Interior Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Djibouti Said Nouh Hassan, Minister of Interior and Municipalities of Lebanon Bassam Mawlawi, and Acting Minister of Interior of Sudan Khalil Pasha Sayrin.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel had welcomed on Saturday the Bahraini Minister of Interior Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and Minister of Interior of the State of Palestine Ziad Hab al-Reeh.

Attending the ceremony were Secretary General of Arab Interior Ministers Council Mohammad Bin Ali Kuman, President of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences Abdelmajid bin Abdullah al Benyane, ambassadors, and h

igh-level delegations from Arab countries participating in the 41st session of the Arab Ministers of Interior Council, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

According to the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, the 41st session will address several issues related to inter-Arab security cooperation.

These include projects related to the 11th Arab Security Plan, the 9th Arab Media Plan for Security Awareness and Crime Prevention, and the 8th phase of the Arab Road Safety Strategy.

Reports on the actions of the General Secretariat and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences are also on the agenda of the 41st session.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse