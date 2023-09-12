Institutional Investor Launches 2023 Developed Europe & Emerging EMEA Executive Team Rankings

36 companies (Core, Large Cap & Small-Mid Cap) came first in at least five voting areas in their sectors in Developed Europe and 16 companies for Emerging EMEA

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Institutional Investor Research (II Research) surveys are the leading provider of independent performance validation and market sentiment across 8 global capital markets. Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, the quality of IR across multiple activities and the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the feeling and trust levels of stakeholders in their equity assets.

This year saw 2,733 CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from 1,266 nominated companies receiving votes in the survey. Combined voters saw 1,872 voters from 851 voting companies. The number of votes increased by over 20% since 2022 for the Developed Europe survey and 46% for the Emerging EMEA survey.

2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team — Core results

281 companies and 503 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Eight companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics, and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:

Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia, Financials), Coca-Cola Icecek (Turkey, Consumer), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Greece, Technology, Media & Telecommunications), Lamda Development (Greece, Construction & Real Estate), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals), Mytilineos Holdings (Greece, Metals & Mining) and Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey, Chemicals).

2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team — Large Cap results

95 companies and 197 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings five of the seven aforementioned voting areas:

Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia, Financials), Emaar Properties (United Arab Emirates, Construction & Real Estate), Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (Greece, Technology, Media & Telecommunications), Koc Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Opap (Greece, Consumer) and Turk Hava Yollari (Turkey, Transportation).



2023 Emerging EMEA Executive Team — Small & Midcap results



186 companies and 306 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Ten companies obtained a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five of the seven aforementioned voting areas:

Aegean Airlines (Greece, Transportation), Coca-Cola Icecek (Turkey, Consumer), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey, Industrials), Lamda Development (Greece, Construction & Real Estate), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals), Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (Greece, Oil & Gas), Mytilineos Holdings (Greece, Metals & Mining), Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey, Chemicals), Piraeus Financial Holdings (Greece, Financials) and Turk Telekomunikasyon (Turkey, Technology Media & Telecommunications).

Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, says “The Institutional Investor rankings are recognised as an industry benchmark by its stakeholders and determine compensation packages and KPIs for IR teams that are empowered and valued by their leadership teams. Investor Relations is critical in shareholder value creation. In fact, good IR, often recognised through the Institutional Investor’s rankings, can deliver a competitive advantage, and help companies trade at a premium. Conversely, poor IR can lead to the company being traded at a discount, create greater volatility and higher cost of capital. The highest ranked companies in our surveys tend to measure and monitor the effectiveness of their IR activities very closely. These are the teams that take a strategic and deliberate approach to their market engagement, use underlying research data and perception intelligence to continually optimise their IR interaction to close the gap between their competition and lock in prospect targets through a more personalised and targeted outreach. Congratulations to all the top ranked companies this year, we are particularly excited about the new names and regions that are represented in what the market defines as Best in Class IR.”

