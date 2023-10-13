INNORPI: Tunisian standards stand at 17517 on December 31, 2022

The National Institute for Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI) had 17517 Tunisian standards by December 31, 2022, covering all sectors of the national economy, said Institute Director General Nafaa Boutiti.

At an information half-day held on Friday at INNORPI headquarters to mark Tunisia’s celebration of World Standards Day on October 14 each year, he added that 90% of these standards comply with those of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN).

Boutiti pointed out that all these standards help structure the Tunisian economy and lift the technical barriers to Tunisian exports and particularly to intra-Community trade.

The aim is also to facilitate trade in products that comply with the standards, he said.

The official highlighted the crucial role of Tunisian standards, which are considered a basic reference for assessing the quality of products and services.

“They (standards) ensure, among other things, the preservation of human health and safety and the protection of the environment,” he added.

Referring to the theme of this year’s World Standards Day: “A Shared Vision for a Better World. SDG 3 – accessible and safe healthcare for all,” the INNORPI CEO pointed out that Tunisian standards in the health sector stand at more than 1,000, accounting for 6% of the total number of Tunisian standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy Ahlem Beji said that standards are the most important pillars of the country’s socio-economic guidelines and of the Industrial and Innovation Strategy Horizon 2035, which is designed to adopt a new industrial development model based mainly on innovation, digital and energy transitions, in addition to a competitive industry with high added value and cutting-edge technological content.

Along with the members of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Tunisia is celebrating World Standards Day to pay tribute to the efforts of thousands of experts around the world who work together to develop voluntary International Standards to facilitate trade, disseminate knowledge and share technological progress.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse