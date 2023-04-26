Industry: Launch of survey on industrial property

A survey on industrial property has just been launched by the Ministries of Industry, Mines and Energy and of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the National Institute of Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI), the Industry Ministry said Wednesday. The survey is part of efforts by the two ministries and INNORPI to collect data on companies’ knowledge of industrial property (IP) and their training needs in order to strengthen the IP system in Tunisia. The aim is to identify the type of IP training needed to increase the number of patents, optimise the IP system and promote entrepreneurship and employability, which have a significant impact on the country’s economy in terms of productivity and innovation. This survey will serve as the basis for an action to introduce a university course on industrial property, initiated by the two departments in collaboration with INNORPI and with the support of the “Croissance Qualitative pour l’Emploi (CQE)” project implemented by GIZ, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy. This action fits into the implementation of the Industrial and Innovation Strategy for 2035, more precisely its Lever B, entitled “Fostering innovation and promoting the digital, energy and environmental transition of industry”, which has retained support for high-potential and collaborative innovation among its strategic axes. The survey runs until May 31, 2023.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse