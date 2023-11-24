Industrial trade balance deficit narrows in first 10 months of 2023 (APII)



The industrial trade deficit narrowed to TND 3,731.2 million by until the end of October 2023, compared to TND 9,125.8 million in the same period of 2022, according to data released by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) on Friday.

Exports from the industrial sector increased by 11.4% to TND 46,221.6 million, while imports fell by 1.3% to TND 49,952.8 million by the end of October 2022, compared with TND 50,599.4 million during the same period last year.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse