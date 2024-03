Tunis: An individual wanted for terrorism and sentenced to 4 years in prison was arrested by a joint unit of the National Guard intelligence and the Sidi Bouzid counter-terrorism division.

This individual was the subject of 10 arrest warrants for involvement in public law cases, reads a National Guard General Directorate press release on Sunday.

The Public Prosecutor ordered to take the necessary measures againts him.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse