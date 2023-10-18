Indenture is not a complete document

Dr Pius Basoah Asumadu, the Regional Lands Officer of the Western Regional Lands Commission, says an Indenture-Deed was not a complete document. He said interested parties in land matters after getting their indenture, also known as the Deed, failed to follow up with proper registration or documentation with the Commission, which made it a deadly situation in case of litigation or any eventuality. Dr Asumadu, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that people had always taken the indenture given by landowners or the cadastral plans prepared by surveyors, as a fully registered document conferring ownership. He therefore called on landowners with such booklets in quadruplicate, to follow up with the Lands Commission for proper registration. Dr Asumadu, expressed worry about the engagement of middlemen to transact businesses on their behalf at the Commission, which often came with the greatest of risks, and advised landowners to personally go to the Commission’s Client Service Access Unit (CSAU), for enquiries and genuine transactions. He narrated how many clients had fallen prey to fraudulent agents and other non-professionals, all in the name of expeditious service delivery and encouraged the public to desist from engaging middlemen for land title registration.

Source: Ghana News Agency