Incorporate monitoring of tree planting into district performance reporting – Adjei Boateng

Nana Adjei Boateng Member of Parliament for New Juaben North has suggested that the national tree plan exercise be incorporated into the district’s performance reporting indicators. That way, he explained, would ensure strict monitoring of the trees planted to be able to measure the success rate across all the districts. ‘Monies have been invested by the state into this Green Ghana day exercise and we must put in an audit system at all the districts to be able to account for the investments’ he added The tree planting exercise is an effective way to restore Ghana’s forest cover, which has been widely depleted so we must attach all seriousness to it. Nana Adjei Boateng, also a former Deputy Local Government Minister made the suggestion at the Eastern Regional Green Ghana day ceremony at the SDA College of Education in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region. In all, the Eastern Region is expected to plant about 600,000 assorted species of trees at roadsides, schools, cemeteries and other public or open spaces. Dr Joseph Boakye, Director, operations of the Forestry Services department indicated that since the beginning of the Green Ghana exercise 29 million trees had planted across the country and 22 million were doing well representing a survival rate of 70 percent.

Source: Ghana News Agency