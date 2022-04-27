Ahmad Hassan Yarrow stands in front of his makeshift home in a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in southern Somalia’s Luuq district. He is one of hundreds of thousands of Somalis displaced by the country’s most recent and worsening drought and leaving their homes in search of food, water, pasture for their animals and shelter.

“Of all the droughts I have experienced in my 70 years, I have not seen anything as severe as this,” he said. “This drought has wiped out everything we had.”

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs