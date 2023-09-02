Illegal archaeological artefacts seized, suspect arrested in Tebourba

A person has been arrested in Tebourba, Manouba governorate, for possessing items that may be part of the archaeological heritage. The items seized include precious stones, a manuscript and two Hebrew books, a security source told TAP. The 45-year-old man is suspected of possessing funds from an undisclosed source and being involved in the illegal trade of archaeological objects. He was arrested following a raid on his home by the National Guard’s Research and Investigation Brigade. The items seized will be examined by an expert from the National Heritage Institute to determine their date and origin.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse