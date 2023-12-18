IdentiFlight Enters French Energy Market as e3 IDF GmbH Announces New Office in Nantes

Yoann Payelleville

NANTES, France, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — e3 IDF GmbH and IdentiFlight announce the launch of e3 IdentiFlight France in the Nantes area, reinforcing IdentiFlight’s global presence and commitment to the French market. The French office offers expertise in renewable energy project development and the IdentiFlight product – the industry leader in avian species detection technology for wind farm applications.

Recognized in 2023 by French Authorities for its effectiveness in reducing red kite fatalities in wind farms, IdentiFlight combines AI and high-precision optics to identify bird species and prevent collisions with wind turbine blades.

Jens Schoettler, CEO of e3 IDF GmbH, emphasized, “The demand for wind energy is continuously rising. The expansion of e3 offices into France will enable us to meet the increasing need for avian detection and protection across Europe.”

Leading the e3 IdentiFlight France office is Yoann Payelleville, a 20-year veteran in the wind energy sector. His extensive experience in engineering and sales at Enercon equips him with a deep understanding of the French wind energy market.

Don Mills, President and Chief Operating Officer of IdentiFlight, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, “We are thrilled that the e3 IdentiFlight France office will provide greater accessibility to technology that offers maximum avian protection while maximizing wind energy generation. This partnership expansion with e3 will enhance our ability to serve the French market.”

The e3 IdentiFlight France office will be recruiting new positions to help meet the growing French market demand for IdentiFlight technology. To learn more about employment opportunities, please visit the e3 website or email contact@e3-identiflight.fr.

About IdentiFlight and How it Works

Developed by Boulder Imaging, Inc., IdentiFlight utilizes cutting-edge machine vision and AI technology to achieve a 99% accuracy rate in identifying avian species within a one-kilometer range in wind farms. Specialized software and neural networks swiftly analyze images, determining 3D position, speed, trajectory, and specific species.

IdentiFlight safeguards birds in operational wind farms by preventing collisions with turbine blades and reduces energy loss through informed curtailment. Additionally, it supports wind energy projects by quantifying bird activity at potential sites. Deployed globally since 2016 and independently validated over multiple years, the IdentiFlight system now protects hundreds of wind turbines worldwide. Independent research underscores its effectiveness, showcasing an over 85% reduction in avian fatalities over previous mitigation methods.

Explore further at www.IdentiFlight.com.

About e3 IdentiFlight France

e3 IdentiFlight France is a subsidiary of e3, a wind energy company, focused on project development in Germany. Situated in the Nantes area in Vertou, e3 IdentiFlight France promotes wind development and wildlife conservation using the IdentiFlight product. Collaborating with its parent company, e3 IDF GmbH, the French office brings over 15 years of expertise in renewable energy project development to address the growing demand for green energy. From project inception to wind farm commissioning, the e3 offices support projects throughout their lifecycle, offering industry insights from site selection to repowering initiatives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ b6ae4509-b529-4c77-a8d0- 357257ed9cf8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ dd44536f-dfea-48f2-a673- 92550afa1315

CONTACT INFORMATION Tawney Eisenbraun Marketing and Communications Manager +1.605.863.1232 teisenbraun@boulderimaging.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9005801