I will abolish e-levy as President – Dr Bawumia



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a bold decision to abolish the tax on electronic financial transactions, popularly known as e-levy, if elected as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The promise by the NPP Flagbearer elicited spontaneous applause and cheers from the gathering.

Dr Bawumia stated that his vision for a digital and cashless economy for the nation would receive a significant boost with the abolition of the e-levy.

Dr Bawumia said this at a public forum dubbed: ‘Bawumia Speaks’ in Accra on Wednesday at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

It was his first major public address since his election as the NPP flagbearer.

The event was on the theme: ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,’ which enabled the NPP Flagbearer for the December Election to outline his vision and priority policies for the nation if elected.

Dr Bawumia said: ‘To transition to a cashless economy, we need to encourage the u

se of electronic payment channels.’

‘ To facilitate this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. Therefore, the e-levy will be abolished’.

He added that his government would also abolish emission tax, tax on betting, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs.

The NPP flagbearer announced the introduction of a simplified, citizen- and business-friendly flat tax regime for Ghana, aimed at supporting individuals and businesses, particularly small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

‘My administration will implement a straightforward, citizen- and business-friendly flat tax regime.’

‘This will involve a flat tax percentage of income for individuals and SMEs, which represent 98% of all businesses in Ghana, with appropriate exemption thresholds to safeguard the poor.’

Dr Bawumia said his government would implement far-reaching policies with not more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers should he be elected as the President of Ghana.

In attendance were Mrs Rebecca Akufo-A

ddo, the First Lady, wife of the Vice President Hajia Samira Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, and Mrs Osei Frema-Opare, the Chief of Staff.

The others are the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Mr Justin Kodua Frempong, the General Secretary, former presidential aspirants of the party, ministers of State, members of Parliament, Party Executives, Council of Elders and the diplomatic community and party supporters.

Source: Ghana News Agency