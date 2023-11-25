Hundreds of women march in solidarity with Palestinian women

Hundreds of women marched in Tunis on Saturday in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip under the slogan “From the women of Tunisia to the women of Palestine”, according to a TAP journalist.

The rally began at the Human Rights Square on Mohamed V Avenue, followed by a march along Habib Bourguiba Avenue to the Municipal Theatre, with the participation of around 500 women.

Described as “silent and supportive” by some of the women who took part, the march was characterised by a variety of symbolic expressions. Palestinian flags and banners were unfurled, and a huge mural flag depicting a map of Palestine and an image of Quds fluttered on the facade of the Municipal Theatre.

Some participants said the event was organised in recognition of the role of Palestinian women as one of the symbols of resistance.

“Palestinian women have shown courage in the face of difficulties and have resisted by standing up to the Zionist occupation,” they pointed out.

They also stressed the importance of women

‘s solidarity against the violations against women and children, and pointed out that the movements must continue to support the Palestinian people.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse