SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is excited to share that they were named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center and Cloud Networking for its CloudFabric Data Center Network (DCN) Solution. Huawei has a high 4.9/5 stars as of November 2020, ranking first among almost 20 vendors.

As of November 2020, Huawei CloudFabric has received customer feedback from various industries worldwide, covering products and solutions such as CloudEngine series data center (DC) switches, iMaster NCE-Fabric — an autonomous driving DCN management and control system, and Huawei iMaster NCE-FabricInsight — an intelligent analysis platform designed for DCNs. In the Product Capabilities, Integration & Deployment, and Service & Support categories, Huawei received high ratings from customers in different industries such as finance, Internet, carriers, and public services.

“We are honored to receive this distinction once again, with the highest rating (4.9/5) and recognition from global customers. We thank everyone that gave us feedback on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network. “In the future, we will remain committed to meeting customer requirements and continuously innovating, ultimately providing products and solutions that are recognized by customers and in doing so help to accelerate their digital transformation.”

Huawei CloudFabric serves over 9200 enterprise customers in more than 140 countries. Customer trust is derived from Huawei’s continuous innovation on and leading position in DCNs.

In 2020, Huawei released the all-new CloudFabric 2.0 Solution. Based on an open architecture, this solution can connect to multiple clouds and is compatible with devices from multiple vendors, reducing operating expenses (OPEX) by 28%. The high-density 400GE intelligent and lossless network features zero packet loss and low latency, improving the computing capability by 27% and data storage IOPS by over 30%.

Huawei launched the CloudEngine 16800 next-generation 400GE DC switch. Based on the industry-leading new platform, new optical interfaces, and new intelligence, the switch enables efficient collaboration between different fields of ‘new infrastructure’ and accelerates the industry’s digital transformation.

In addition to innovative solutions and products, Huawei CloudEngine DC switches have gained the trust of customers worldwide. According to Gartner’s Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 2Q20, 29 September 2020[1], market share of Huawei’s 10Gbps and 25Gbps Ethernet Switches rank highest in the global port shipments.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

[1] Gartner, Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide, 2Q20, 29 September 2020

