Huawei Launches the Smart Port Solution to Help Build World-Class Ports

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei launched its Smart Port Solution at HUAWEI CONNECT 2021. As part of the Smart Customs Integrated Solution, the solution builds digital management capabilities based on all factors — people, vehicles, goods, enterprises, and places — in port scenarios to help build safe, efficient, and intelligent world-class ports, making cross-border trade safer and more convenient.

Ports of the Future — Intelligent, Sustainable, and Collaborative

Due to the changing global environment, growing population and urbanization in developing countries, cross-border e-commerce, and post-pandemic new normal, port management is facing more and more challenges. During the Customs Session, Mr. Zhou Yi, Managing Partner of Customs and Global Trade Services at Deloitte China, said: “Ports connect ecosystem stakeholders and supply chains. Therefore, they need to have core competitiveness for sustainable development, which will facilitate innovation across the value chain to support cross-border trade and other activities. There are five factors driving the modernization of ports: population, sustainable development, new patterns in business and trade, global environmental changes, and new technological developments. To be successful, ports must fully leverage new technologies to respond to new demands, achieve connectivity across all scenarios, process and utilize massive amounts of data more efficiently, adapt to green ecosystems, make sustainable development a competitive advantage, and build a collaborative ecosystem for economic zones near the ports.”

Huawei Smart Port Solution: Help Build World-Class Ports

As cross-border e-commerce gathers momentum in the increasingly globalized world, there is added regulatory pressure towards trade management and facilitation. In addition, the pandemic has also brought on new inspection and quarantine responsibilities to customs worldwide.

Ports are impacted hugely too with its modernization an important area of focus in the digital transformation of customs. The main goals of port digitalization are ensuring trade safety, improving clearance efficiency, cracking down on smuggling, and increasing customs tax revenue collection. Augustine Chiew, Chief Customs Expert in the Global Government Business Unit at Huawei, shared, “A multinational enterprise with businesses in 170 countries, Huawei has an international vision on port modernization. We hope to work with customs and ecosystem partners to develop secure, convenient, and efficient solutions to help nations build world-class ports.”

Huawei Smart Port Solution leverages leading technologies such as converged communications, AI, big data, and cloud computing to build an integrated digital foundation achieving synergy between cloud, network, edge, and device. The solution focuses on four areas: intelligent customs clearance, visualized collaborative command, convenient clearance services, and efficient comprehensive management. Working closely with leading customs ecosystem partners，multi-scenario solutions such as integrated online service platform, smart customs clearance and inspection, in-transit goods supervision, surveillance command center, and port campus management has been developed. These facilitates the integration of ports and logistics, enabling smooth port operations, and efficient customs supervision.

In particular, the Smart Customs Clearance Solution integrates computing, storage, network, and security capabilities. It brings together intelligent checkpoint, customs clearance system, as well as surveillance and command services, helping ports build one-stop smart customs clearance capabilities quickly. With the solution, the average deployment time is reduced by 60% and the vehicle clearance time to seconds, greatly increasing them overall intelligence and clearance efficiency of ports.

Nadim Abdulrahim, Expert of Global Government Industry at Huawei, said: “Based on the digital platform, Huawei is building a campus IOC and fully connected campus network to provide ubiquitous smart terminal awareness. The IOC facilitates personnel access, intelligent vehicle identification, all-domain situational awareness, emergency risk control, campus perimeter alarm, campus video patrol, intelligent pandemic prevention and control, and customs clearance situational awareness, covering people, vehicles, objects, and places all on one screen. It helps improve campus operation and service efficiency and achieves a truly secure and convenient smart campus.”

Chongqing Lianglu-Cuntan Free Trade Port Area is the leading comprehensive bonded zone among 14 in China and the only one among them that has both an airport and a water port. At HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Shi Zhiyong, Director of the Smart City Administration Office of Chongqing Lianglu-Cuntan Free Trade Port Area, shared his experience of digital transformation: “Based on Huawei’s top-level planning, infrastructure network, and digital platform capabilities, the port area drives transformation in organization, management, processes, personnel, and facilities and develops five smart applications and a command center. So far, the port area now has 13 intelligent checkpoints, which enable customs clearance within seconds. A converged communications and IoT network has been built to achieve intelligent management of nearly 50,000 municipal facilities, covering the entire port area. The port can now access transportation big data, which effectively address problems such as traffic congestion, illegal parking, and speeding. With Huawei, the port area has built an industry-leading smart brain, which is now the center for information, surveillance, command, coordination, and emergency response. Operation status is now visible, with events controllable, and services much more manageable.”

Currently, digital technology is driving transformation in all industries. Using its advantages in ICT, Huawei will continue to innovate and develop smart port solutions. We will dive into digital, lead port modernization leveraging digital technology, unleashing the potential of smart customs. Huawei will facilitate digital transformation of customs and ports in countries worldwide, playing a key role in making cross-border trade safer and more convenient.

Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year’s event is Dive into Digital. We’re going to dive deep into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries, and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery.

For more information, please contact our local team or check out https://www.huawei.com/en/ events/huaweiconnect