Huawei Cloud Continues Rapid Growth and Advances Everything as a Service

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2022 on April 27, Huawei Cloud delivered a session “Dive into Digital with Everything as a Service”, introducing its 2021 business progress, and announced the plan to increase investment in Everything as a Service.

Huawei Cloud released its innovation achievements and service plans at HAS 2022. Here are a few highlights:

1 Strategy

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud’s Global Marketing and Sales Service, said that in 2021, Huawei Cloud maintained rapid growth and continuous breakthroughs, with 59% more key customers, 33% more ARPU, and a 105% increase in Marketplace transaction volumes. For 2022, Huawei Cloud will deepen the strategy of “Dive into Digital with Everything as a Service”: Infrastructure as a Service for global accessibility, Technology as a Service for easy innovation, Expertise as a Service for shared excellence.

2 Tracks

Huawei Cloud made continuous breakthroughs in the Internet and enterprise sectors. Its tech innovation and cloud-cloud collaboration serve 80% of China’s top 50 Internet companies, helping them achieve high-quality growth. Synergy between Huawei Cloud and Huawei Cloud Stack creates a multi-cloud ecosystem for government organizations and enterprises, meeting the needs in different phases of cloud migration. Huawei Cloud has served over 600 e-government clouds, 6 major banks, all 12 joint-stock commercial banks, and top 5 insurance institutions in China, and 30+ smart airports.

3 Resolutions

In 2021, Huawei Cloud proposed Everything as a Service. In 2022, Huawei Cloud will take this strategy to a new level.

For Expertise as a Service, Huawei Cloud distills extensive experience in joint innovation and digital transformation into MacroVerse aPaaS to tailor innovation to scenarios. Huawei Cloud consults on the three pain points in cloud migration: lack of willingness, methodology, and usability, providing planning of cloud infrastructure, application cloudification, data enablement, and digital transformation to help enterprises embrace an easy, smooth, and effective cloud journey.

4 Pipelines

In terms of Technology as a Service, Huawei Cloud builds MetaStudio for digital content, ModelArts MLOps for AI development, DevCloud for software development, and a pipeline for data governance, enabling SaaS for industries to create greater value on the cloud.

A 50 ms Circle

For Infrastructure as a Service, Huawei Cloud provides KooVerse. Huawei Cloud and partners operate 65 availability zones in 27 geographical regions, covering more than 170 countries and regions. Huawei Cloud will deploy global data centers in 7 regions and 42 key countries, and build new POP nodes, improving network access performance of each service area, and creating cloud coverage that enjoys just 50 ms of latency.

In addition, Huawei Cloud will increase investment in the industry market, and deepen service innovation in fields such as cloud-cloud collaboration, Go-Global, and industrial Internet, providing customers with better technologies and services to help them expand business space.

Looking forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to innovate and work with customers, partners, and developers to capture the potential of “Dive into digital with Everything as a Service”, building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world.

