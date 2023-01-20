Horn of Africa – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

23 MILLION Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa

UN – November 2022

24.1 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia

UN – November 2022

4.4 MILLION People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya

UN – November 2022

7.8 MILLION Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia

UN – November 2022

1.3 MILLION Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021

UN – November 2022

• Poor rainfall during the October-to-December deyr rainy season marks the fifth consecutive below-average rainy season in the Horn of Africa, contributing to continued emergency-levels of humanitarian need for vulnerable populations across the region.

• Drought conditions drove heightened displacement across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing their homes seeking basic services and humanitarian assistance in recent months.

• Ongoing cholera outbreaks resulted in the deaths of nearly 200 people in drought-affected areas of the region during 2022.

Source: US Agency for International Development