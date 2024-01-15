Ho MCE to help complete Volta Press Centre project



Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has pledged to help ensure the completion of the Volta Press Centre project in Ho.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Region, few years ago, completed the first phase of what has become the first regional office of the Association, and a second part of the construction that would complete a single storey office complex which construction has stalled.

The MCE, who had joined the media practitioners in the Region at the press centre for a new year fun games activity, recognised the indispensable role of the media, and said they would provide the needed assistance and welfare.

He announced an initial donation of 50 bags of cement towards the project and said he would personally help bring it to full completion.

The MCE spent some time with media practitioners in an encounter towards improving upon the advancement of the Municipality.

Executives of the Association had appealed to the MCE to aid with the completion of the project, which would i

nclude a conference hall and other facilities.

Mr Bosson said the media had prevailed towards the growth of the regional capital and urged them to hold steadfast to that mandate.

He urged them to build dignity within the profession, and not to be ‘too political or partisan.’

The GJA in the Region had also secured some acres of land for a residential housing project for members, which is also up for investment.

Mr Agbaxode Emmanuel, Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the Association called for support in building media capacity and presence and thanked the MCE for the generous offer.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West, commended the media for improving on its quality over the yearst.

‘The media is an important arm, and we should focus on our work whether we are recognised or not,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency