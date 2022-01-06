Hisense Plans to Bring More High Performing and High-quality Display Products to African Market in 2022

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, showcased its 8K resolution laser display technology solution and ULED 8K Mini-LED series at the recent Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (“CES 2022”) held in Las Vegas. Following the introduction of the world’s first 8K laser display for homes at the most influential tech event in the world, Hisense will introduce two more high-end products to the African market this January, with more high performing products coming later in 2022.

“Through continuous technological innovation, Hisense is breaking through technical barriers bringing laser TVs from 1080P to 2K to 4K and now on to 8K, driving the global laser TV industry into the TriChroma era. We are committed to bringing trustworthy products to millions of our users in Africa through outstanding design, leading technology and excellent service,” said Patrick Hu, marketing director of Hisense South Africa.

Featuring Hisense’s TriChroma laser engine that reaches up to 3000 lumens peak brightness, the L9G TriChroma Laser TV will be available in the region of Africa this January. It is a 4K ultra short throw projection TV with a triple-laser, using pure red, green, and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance. It has won the “King of Ultra Short Throw Projectors” and named Best in Class by Projector Reviews and awarded Editor’s Choice by Projector Central in 2021.

In addition to the L9G, Hisense will also launch the 4K Mini-LED U9G TV in the African market this month. In June 2022, the new 4K Mini-LED U8H TV will bring even more premium upgrades and quality performance to consumers in the region. With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 75-inches, the 120Hz native refresh rate of the U8H provides a foundation for smooth clarity and motion handling, making action movies and sports look great on the screen.

In 2022, Hisense is implementing its Mini LED technology into its new premium 8K Mini-LED TV product for the first time, delivering stunning HDR performance with better contrast, brighter images, and more impressive colors than ever before. Hisense 8K Mini LED TV won CES® 2022 Innovation Award, and this advanced technology will also be brought to the African market. The flagship U80H 8K Mini LED TV is set to be launched in the African market in July 2022.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1721327/Hisense.jpg