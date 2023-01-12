Hisense Enriches Home Entertainment Options for South African Consumers with Launch of New U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global electronics brand, Hisense, has recently announced the launch of the U80H Mini-LED ULED 8K TV in South Africa. The U80H TV delivers never-before-seen depth and detail, with 33 million pixels – 4 times more than a standard 4K TV. The next-generation smart TV also comes with a number of innovative features, combing to create a truly immersive entertainment experience.

The U80H TV comes with an 8K AI Upscaler capable of upscaling picture performance to achieve exceptionally high-quality picture standards with accurate details. Instead of simply duplicating pixels, the smart algorithm can analyse images and render suitable pixels to enhance image quality and accuracy. In addition, the Hisense Hi-View Engine Pro integrates a set of deep learning algorithms to intelligently analyse images frame-by-frame and adjust pixels accurately, optimizing for shadows and brightness. Together, these innovative tools achieve high dynamic range, high colour gamut, high definition, and high motion fluency display.

The U80H TV utilizes the Hisense Mini-LED Pro which optimizes for more than 500 local dimming zones to bring noticeable improvements in brightness range, visibility of details, and sharpness between bright and dark images. With Quantum Dot Colour, the three primary colours are displayed far more accurately than conventional LED TVs, and cutting-edge HDR10+ leverages dynamic metadata from each frame to adjust for colour, brightness, and contrast parameters, making for a much more realistic-looking image. For sound, although able to be connected to any speaker device, the U80H TV also features world-class Dolby Atmos® technology to provide an ultra-rich listening experience.

The U80H TV has built-in Android TV, meaning users can choose from 400,000+ movies and shows from across streaming services. The product sells itself as ‘the only way to experience IMAX-like signature picture, sound, and scale in your home,’ with IMAX® Enhanced which combines digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS® audio technologies with best-in-class consumer electronics products and streaming platforms. In terms of entertainment modes, the devices support Game Mode PRO with eARC, ALLM, and VRR to minimise input lag, screen jitter and shaking.

For easy use, these modes and other functions are accessible through hands-free voice control, allowing users to only use their voice to search, tune into, and control TV and smart home devices.

The Hisense 75 inch U80H is available from Hirsch’s. Please check https://hisense.co.za/ products/hisense-u80h-mini- led-uled-8k-tv/.

