Hikvision launches new generation of AcuSense products

Latest deep learning algorithm boosts products’ false alarm reduction capability to 98% accuracy

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, announces the launch of a new generation of its signature AcuSense products, with significant updates.

“Hikvision AcuSense products were introduced in 2018, with the idea of making intelligent alarms and services available to small businesses and residential customers for the first time,” says Frank Zhang, President of International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision. “In a nutshell, AcuSense technology enables security personnel to focus on human and vehicle events rather than insignificant objects, so they can act more efficiently which helps save time and costs, while end users can get full control of their security system anytime, from anywhere.”

Improved alarm accuracy

The latest Hikvision AcuSense devices are engineered with an upgraded deep learning algorithm, which analyzes live video streams and labels them as “human,” “vehicle,” or “other events.” Those labeled as human and vehicle will trigger alarms for security staff, while other events such as rain drops, animals, or the movement of foliage, for example, will be drastically disregarded. The result is a striking reduction in false alarms – now with an accuracy approaching 98%. In this way, security personnel can focus on genuine security issues and take action. Additionally, related videos are automatically sorted by categories for easier search.

Enhanced motion detection with human / vehicle classification

Customers familiar with Motion Detection will appreciate the capabilities of AcuSense technology as well. Taking users’ habits into full consideration, Hikvision designed AcuSense products to integrate human and vehicle classifications with motion detection. More specifically, when motion is detected, the system analyzes whether or not it is associated with a human or a vehicle, and whether an alarm should be triggered. So, when users enable the motion detection function, they can enjoy the same level of alarm accuracy afforded by Hikvision’s AcuSense technology.

Flashing light and two-way voice conversation

When real-time deterrence is needed, Hikvision also offers camera models with a flashing light and auditory warning. As soon as an alarm is triggered, the built-in light flashes. Simultaneously, security personnel can communicate with the person who triggered the alarm to confirm their authorization, thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone in the camera. Of note, the latest AcuSense cameras even support customized audio tracks, which can be pre-recorded to suit various environments.

Better performance in low-light environments

The latest AcuSense camera lenses are equipped with an aperture reaching up to F1.4. This technology allows more light to enter the lens, for optimized image brightness, and better performance in low-light environments.

Larger detection area

Compared with previous AcuSense cameras, this new generation extends target classification distances from 10, 15, or 22 meters to 20, 25, or 30 meters, depending on the model.

Customers can choose from 2 MP, 4 MP, or 4K resolutions, as well as dome, turret and bullet housings to suit their specific installation requirements.

For more information about the latest generation of Hikvision AcuSense products, visit https://www.hikvision.com/en/ products/IP-Products/Network- Cameras/Pro-Series-EasyIP-/

