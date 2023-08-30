Hi-Limit group signs cooperation agreement with Power China NWE Corporation

Hi-Limit Group, developers of the One Village One Dam-IAREPE project has signed an agreement with Power China NWE Corporation for development of the renewable energy component of the One Village One Dam-IAREPE Project. A statement from the Hi- Limit Group copied to the Ghana News Agency said this brings to finality the signing of cooperation agreements to cover all four components of the project. The agreement will enable the project to receive a USD$ 6.3 billion Financing from Chinese Development Banks within a three-year period. Mr Emmanuel Larbi who signed on behalf of Hi-Limit Group expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for their continuous support to the project. The One Village One Dam-IAREPE Project is expected to transform the agriculture and energy nexus of the five Northern Regions and Ghana’s economy at large.

Source: Ghana News Agency