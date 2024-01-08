Hezron Clarke’s ‘Man On A Mission’ album receives massive endorsement



Jamaican reggae artiste, Hezron Clarke, was in his elements as he took control of the stage at JamRock in Accra to deliver soul-inspring songs from his latest album titled: ‘Man On A Mission.’

The 17-track compilation, available on streaming platforms, features songs like: ‘Smile Today,’ Made For The Battle, ‘Save the Children’, ‘Natural Woman, and the title track ‘M.O.A.M. (Man on a Mission).

Speaking after the launch, Hezron said ‘Man on a Mission’ is to push reggae music a notch higher and encourage individuals to pursue any mission they set for themselves.

The album follows his 2012 project titled: ‘The Life I lived.’

Music enthusiasts who graced the occassion applauded Hezron’s stage craft, composure and uplifting compositions on the new masterpiece.

Hezron was a guest artiste at a number of concets, incluiding the get ‘KojoAntwified’ concert in Accra, and Okyeame Kwame’s Hiplife Party in Kumasi during the holidays.

The singer, who traces his roots to Ghana, was impressived with the warm reception

and positive responses to his performances throughout the festive season.

‘I was well-received and I felt the vibes. All of these indicate that reggae music lives here in Ghana,’ he said.

Praising musicians and reggae artistes who have kept the genre alive, Hezron announced future collaborations with Ghanaian musicians, including, Kojo Antwi, Rocky Dawuni, and Afriyie Wuta.

‘We came to Ghana and made a lots of conncetions and will continue after I return to Jamaica,’ he said, and asked fans to look out for more of his music, including the single dubbed: ‘Property Manager’.

Naming Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and Black Prophet as some of his favourite performers, he urged established and upcoming artistes to remain ‘true to themselves and not give up on their dreams’.

‘Reggae is the medium for the voiceless and the conscience of society and can never die; just keep the faith and continue,’ he said.

Hezron describes his music as ‘enchanting, mesmerising, soothing, yet militant and hard hitting. ‘

He has over

the years captivated his fan with exceptional talent and powerful renditions such as: ‘Hello Jamaica, Treat Her Better, Live It Up, Warriors Heaven.’

Hezron Clarke was born and raised during his earlier years in the District of Moy Hall District, St. James, Jamaica, before migrating to the U.S.A.

While in Jamaica, he developed his talent being an ardent member of his church choir. His musical gift was evident to his family and friends who facilitated its development.

Hezron continued to expand the dexterity of his vocals by naturally transitioning into singing RnB, but was not entirely satisfied within that genre, as his calling was deeply embedded in the rich reggae music of his homeland.

He returned to Jamaica to start producing energetic and soothing renditions that continue to win the hearts of his fans home and abroad.

Source: Ghana News Agency