Hengtong Appears at the GITEX Technology Week

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 41st GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, the largest technology show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, was held from October 17-21, attracting many internationally renowned IT companies from all around the world. With the theme of “Enlightening the Future”, Hengtong took part in the exhibition with products and solutions such as AC charger, air-blowing micro cable, rail transit, industrial cable series, 5G indoor distributed connection solution, charging products system solution, FTTx solution, and so on.

With its complete communications industry chain and technological innovation achievements, Hengtong has attracted the attention from operators and customers from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, etc. In recent years, the infrastructure construction requirements are growing rapidly and the communications market is wide and fiercely-competing in the Middle East. The Middle East also leads the world in early 5G adoption (commercial) and 5G data usage.

In order to meet the 5G era, Hengtong has made a comprehensive layout of 5G industry basic communication products and applications. The 5G indoor distributed connection solution exhibited by Hengtong is aimed at improving indoor mobile communication environment. Compared with the traditional DAS (distributed antenna system), the new indoor distribution is evolutionary, upgradeable, and easy to be deployed. It has been installed and put into use in many venues.

In addition, under the general trend of global energy conservation and emission reduction, Hengtong takes advantage of the trend and enters the field of new energy vehicles to provide scientific solutions for people’s green travel. As one of the key components of new energy vehicles, the charging interface developed by Hengtong has passed the CQC certification and meets the IP 67 Waterproof standard. The new type of charging products system solutions has advantages such as high and low temperature resistance, long service life, waterproof performance and so on to provide a safe and stable technical support, and ensure connectivity between electric vehicles and charging facilities.

In the future, Hengtong will continue to promote technological innovation, increase the industrial layout of 5G, AI, smart city, energy interconnection and other emerging fields, and lead the industry to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation.

