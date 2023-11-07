Help print climate change materials for schools – Minister to Philanthropists

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, has asked donors, development partners, and corporate organizations to help the Ministry print enough climate change materials for schools and the general public. He said the materials would equip students with the skills, knowledge, and values to develop positive attitudes about climate change and become change agents. He made the appeal in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Mr Patrick Nomo, at the launch of the Climate Change Education Material in Accra. The event, which aimed to integrate climate change and green economy into school curricula, was organized in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other partners. The Minister said it was critical to take long-term actions to address climate change in a sustainable manner, adding, ‘If not, we cannot be sure that we are in a safe area in the future, and we will find ourselves perishing.’ He argued that students could be taught the impact of global warming and learn how to adapt and become important contributors to climate change. Dr Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng, Acting Director, Climate Change Unit, EPA, said the material was designed pictorially to enable children understand it better. Basic One class will begin with description of the conditions of the weather, what people do under different weather conditions – rainy, sunny, windy, and cloudy, while Basic Two classes will treat common human activities that are harmful to the environment. Basic Three classes would tackle human activities that pollute the atmosphere, and the Basic Four classes will investigate burning as one of the causes of climate change. The Basic Five classes will tackle climate change and deforestation, and Basic Six classes will study the effects of climate change on humans under Integrated Science. Dr Tachie-Obeng noted that climate change would be covered in the ‘Religious and Moral Education’ subject, as well as ‘Reasons for Protecting God’s Creation’ and ‘Energy Efficiency’ in the ‘Our World and Our People’ curriculum. Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom Constituency, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, expressed satisfaction on the progress made to develop the education material. Communicating climate change, he said, had always been a challenge, thus the material deserved all the attention and support to achieve its intended purpose. ‘As Parliament, we will look at budgetary oversights and commitments to ensure that the materials are printed. We will also facilitate the organisation of workshops in our constituencies to bring community members to benefit from the knowledge in the education material,’ he said. Dr Marfo encouraged the Ministry and EPA to organise a seminar on climate change and the educational material for the MPs, particularly those on the Education and Environment committees, to ensure they understood the issues well. Okatakyie Nana Anim I, Sanaahene of Ati New Tafo Abuakwa and President of Royal Chiefs Association of Ghana, commended the Ministry and EPA for the achievement. He promised to promote it among the traditional rulers to raise awareness of climate change and make the material relevant and useful in their communities. ‘As community leaders, it is time for us to take it up to ensure that the material is well translated and used to educate community members,’ he added. Mr Kwasi Dankama Quarm, Executive Director, J.Y. Quarm Farms, said climate change was real but green economy was a necessity. ‘As a farmer who uses light, air and water to farm, issues of climate change are of importance to me and a conversation without conservation is not enough,’ he added. He urged everyone to join forces to combat climate change activities, including illegal mining (galamsey), which has damaged water bodies.

Source: Ghana News Agency