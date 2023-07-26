Health Ministry to launch Social Contracting for Health Services Policy

The Ministry of Health and Social Services plans to launch the Social Contracting for Health Services Policy for Civil Society Organisations to strengthen the delivery of essential health services for all.

The policy will be launched in Windhoek on 01 September by Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

The ministry in a press release on Tuesday said the policy will provide a framework for the government to contract Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to deliver essential health services at community level, aligning with governmental priorities to prevent, manage and mitigate the impacts of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“Launching this policy marks a significant move towards harnessing the inherent abilities of CSOs to contribute to the social and economic development agenda, as outlined in our Harambee Prosperity Plan and National Development Plans and strategies,” it read.

Community involvement is fundamental to primary health care and aligns with the Universal Health Coverage focus on ensuring that no one is left behind.

The policy was approved by Cabinet in April this year.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency