Health ministry monitoring new COVID-19 variant ‘Eris’

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is monitoring the new COVID-19 variant, ‘Eris’ reportedly found in 50 countries, including neighbouring South Africa, as of 08 August 2023.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, MoHSS Executive Director Ben Nangombe explained the new variant is a subvariant of the Omicron lineage and has not been identified in Namibia as yet.

“Namibia is monitoring the situation closely… At this point we have not identified that subvariant in Namibia, but should we pick it up we will inform the nation accordingly. There is no need to panic, the ministry is observing the situation,” he said.

He explained that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Eris variant does not necessarily result in severe complications.

Nangombe said the ministry’s response measures in terms of case finding, surveillance and other measures to respond to the variants are ready to respond appropriately.

He further encouraged individuals displaying symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 to get tested at public health facilities countrywide.

“COVID-19 is still present and prevention remains the cure. Swabbing for COVID-19 is still happening and those presenting consistent COVID-19 symptoms should make use of the public health facilities,” he noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency