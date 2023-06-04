Hans-Peter Feldmann, German Conceptual Artist with a Prankish Love for the Ordinary, Dies at 82

The German conceptual artist Hans-Peter Feldmann has died, the director of the Kunsthalle art gallery in the western city of Dusseldorf confirmed to dpa on Sunday, citing the artist’s family. Feldmann was 82.

He died on May 26, Gregor Jansen said, confirming previous media reports.

Feldmann was born in the town of Hilden to the east of Dusseldorf in the state of North Rhine Westphalia and studied painting in the Austrian city of Linz.

He became known above all for his humorous actions. He painted red clown noses on classical portraits and thus held a mirror up to the art scene.

One of the best-known works of the Documenta and Biennale participant is a 6-metre-high pink David sculpture, loosely based on Michelangelo.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency