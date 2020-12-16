Guinea President Appeals for Peace, Unity After Being Sworn In for disputed third term 

Guinea President Alpha Conde is appealing to citizens of the West African nation to unite as he begins his third term in office.

In a speech following his inauguration in Conakry on Tuesday, Conde called on Guineans to renew national solidarity to heal wounds and cement terms of peace.

Conde’s appeal followed deadly clashes during the October 18 vote boycotted by opposition candidates upset that Conde pushed through constitutional changes allowing him to run despite a two-term limit.

Conde’s main rival, former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, claims he won the election, alleging irregularities in the official poll results.

The president of the election commission declared Conde the winner with just over 59% of the votes, citing the fact the opposition did not produce evidence to back their claim.

Source: Voice of America