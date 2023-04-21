Guarantees judges take office in May

At least 158 judges responsible for setting bail will take up their duties from the 2nd of May next, in the country.

The issue was analysed Friday in Luanda during a meeting that gathered president of the Superior Council for the Judiciary Joel Leonardo, the Minister of the Interior Eugénio Laborinho, the Attorney General Hélder Pitta Groz and the chairman of the Angolan Bar Association (OAA), Luís Monteiro.

According to the spokesperson for the judiciary council, Correia Bartolomeu, of the 158 judges, Luanda province will have 49.

Of this number, 21 will go to the district court of Belas and 28 for Luanda.

The other provinces will have between two and eight judges, depending on the procedural mobility of each one, explained Correia Bartolomeu.

However, he acknowledged the possibility of appointing new guarantees judges in the future to ensure procedural speed and respect for the rights of detainees.

The official pointed out, among the powers of the guarantee judge, that of enacting preventive or house arrest during the investigation phase of the criminal process, a role formerly restricted to a prosecutor

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)