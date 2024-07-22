GTA organizes MICE, business tourism conference



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has organised Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and business tourism conferences in Accra.

The conference, on the theme ‘Navigating Excellence: Crafting a Unique Business Tourism Narrative for Ghana with Global Standards,’ was to explore strategies for positioning Ghana’s business tourism industry as a global leader by adhering to international standards.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA said Ghana, known for its rich history, diverse culture, and warm hospitality, was rapidly emerging as a key player in the global tourism market.

He noted that ‘the global MICE market has seen substantial growth over the last years’ explaining that the establishment of world-class conference facilities, luxury hotels, and state-of-the-art infrastructure had enhanced the capacity to host large-scale international events.

‘The development of the Accra International Conference Centre, the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, and the Movenpick Ambas

sador Hotel Accra, among others, are just a few examples of our commitment to providing top-notch facilities for business travellers,’ he added.

Mr Agyeman indicated that, however, the vision of the Authority extended beyond infrastructure, adding that they were dedicated to creating a conducive environment for business tourism through strategic partnerships, policy reforms, and capacity building.

‘The GTA has been working closely with the private sector, local communities, and international stakeholders to promote Ghana as a premier MICE destination. Our goal is to attract high-profile events

that will not only boost our tourism sector but also drive economic growth and create job opportunities for our citizens,’ he said.

According to him, one of the key initiatives was the ‘Beyond the Return’ campaign, which built on the success of the ‘Year of Return’ in 2019, to position Ghana as a hub for heritage tourism, investment, and diaspora engagement.

‘By leveraging our cultural assets and historical t

ies, we are creating a unique value proposition for business travellers who seek meaningful and enriching experiences.’

In terms of collaborations, Mr Agyeman said GTA was looking at collaborations that impact the pricing for conferences at hotels, security arrangements, airlines and accessibility to the country.

Mr Kojo Antwi, CEO of Ghana Tourism Development Company, said MICE and business tourism were vital components of the national economy saying that they stimulated economic growth, created jobs, and fostered international collaboration and understanding.

He said the theme for the conference resonated deeply with their collective mission to rebuild and reimagine the future of MICE and business tourism.

He said innovation and technology would be crucial in this journey hence the need to leverage digital advancements to enhance the attendee experience, streamline operations, and ensure the health and safety of participants.

‘Sustainability must also be at the forefront of our strategies. As we r

ebuild, we can create a more sustainable and responsible industry. This means adopting green practices, reducing our carbon footprint, and promoting destinations that prioritize environmental stewardship,’ he said.

Mr Antwi added that ‘the challenges we face are global in nature, and our responses must be similarly inclusive and cooperative. We must work closely with international partners, share best practices, and support each other in navigating the evolving landscape of MICE and business tourism.’

According to him, the government was fully committed to supporting the MICE and business tourism sectors.

‘We are investing in infrastructure, enhancing our regulatory frameworks, and providing incentives to attract international events.

‘We understand the immense value that MICE and business tourism bring to our economy and our society, and we are dedicated to ensuring their continued growth and success,’ he added.

He urged stakeholders to work together to elevate MICE and business tourism to new hei

ghts.

Dr Linda Pereira, Meetings Industry Expert and Strategists stated that ‘every country must take control of its marketing initiatives and we must tell our story compellingly and consistently.

This involves showcasing Ghana’s unique value propositions, our rich history, vibrant culture, and friendly people,’ she added.

Dr Pereira noted that digital marketing, social media engagement, and participation in international MICE forums would amplify presence, adding that collaborations with global MICE planners and influencers could further boost visibility and credibility.

Source: Ghana News Agency