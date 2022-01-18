Group Says These 10 Humanitarian Crises Aren’t Being Addressed

Published by

Knewz

By Nick Dimengo Seattle (Knewz) — Although the world has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years, that doesn’t mean it’s the only issue. In fact, despite the lack of media coverage, there are many humanitarian crises’ not being addressed by local and national governments, on group says. The problem is much bigger than most can imagine, with a recent study from non-profit organization CARE International highlighting some of the major humanitarian crises going on right now — many of which have led to immense suffering for millions of people. According to CARE CEO Laurie Lee, one…

Read More