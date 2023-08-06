Grain: sector’s development strategy aims cultivation of about 1200 thousand ha, by 2035

The new strategy for developing the grain sector in Tunisia by 2035 aims to cultivate around 1,200,000 hectares, including 550,000 ha of durum wheat, 500,000 ha of barley, 100,000 ha of soft wheat and 50,000 ha of triticale. Drawn up by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, a copy of which was sent to TAP, the strategy aims to develop national production in the grain sector and improve the coverage rate to reach a minimum of 8 million quintals and a maximum of 25 million quintals. The new strategy aims to ensure the sustainable development of grain production capacity, to finance the players involved and to develop the grain industry’s value chains. It also seeks to develop the economic and social environment of the sector. The grain sector provides sources of income for some 250,000 farmers and attracts 50% of the agricultural workforce, According to the same source. It requires 2.5 million working days a year, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries. The sector accounts for one third of the arable land. According to the same figures, the annual demand for grain is estimated at around 36 million quintals (durum wheat, soft wheat and barley). Grain growers account for only 5% of the total, and are mainly large farmers (over 50 hectares). Domestic production covers between 60 and 70% of durum wheat needs and 5% of soft wheat needs, while grain imports account for 50% of food imports, resulting in a deficit in the food trade balance. Some of the land used to grow grain is exposed to factors that limit its productivity, such as erosion, waterlogging, declining fertility and lack of organic resources. Grain imports have risen sharply in recent years: between 10 and 30% for durum wheat, 70% for soft wheat and between 15 and 40% for barley.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse