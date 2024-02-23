GPL returns with Hearts back in Accra, Kotoko dares to tame Heart of Lions

The first round of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) produced 297 goals, which is the least among the three previous editions, and the second phase of the league is expected to be intense, with teams battling for glory and survival.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who recorded the most draws, nine in the first round, would be looking to turn most of these draws into wins as they could possibly make a comeback to clinch another league title.

After a couple of home matches in Kumasi, the Phobians are back in Accra as they lock horns with Real Tamale United on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It would be the first competitive match for Hearts new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, who is aiming to start the ball rolling in a topsy-turvy season for the Phobians, who currently sit 11th on the league table.

Unfortunately for Hearts, they have struggled in recent matches as they have failed to record a win in their last three meetings with the Northern giants.

Asante Kotoko, who were in good form in the latter stages of

the first round, would be hoping to continue where they left off as they take on the bottom-placed Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Heart of Lions, who secured a vital point in the reverse fixture in Kumasi last year, will be hoping for more positive results as they seek to climb out of the relegation zone.

But it wouldn’t come easy against the Porcupine Warriors, who are unbeaten in seven matches and have the most away wins this season (4).

League leaders Samartex 1996 face off against second-placed Aduana Stars in the top line-up of the weekend at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Monday.

Only two points separate these two sides, as a win for either side could propel their aspirations of clinching this year’s league trophy.

Nsoatreman FC, who recently lost the JA Kufuor Cup match to Kotoko, would be looking to bounce back to winning ways and keep pace at the top when they face Bechem United.

Great Olympics would be away at Bofoakwa Tano while Gold Stars host Berekum Chelsea.

Medeama and Dreams

FC’s league matches against Accra Lions and Nations FC have been postponed due to their involvement in Africa Club competitions.

Full fixture list:

Heart of Lions vs. Asante Kotoko Hearts of Oak vs. Real Tamale United Bechem United vs. Nsoatreman FC Bibiani Gold Stars FC vs. Berekum Chelsea Bofoakwa Tano FC vs. Great Olympics Karela United vs. Legon Cities Aduana Stars vs FC Samartex 1996

