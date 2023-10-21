Government forecasts larger budget deficit and rising public debt in 2023

The government is forecasting a budget deficit of around TND 12.3 billion for the whole of 2023, equivalent to 7.7% of GDP. This contrasts with the original 2023 budget law, which projected a deficit of TND 8.5 billion, or 5.5% of GDP, according to the amended 2023 budget law recently released by the Ministry of Finance. Taking into account contributions and revenues from the sale of confiscated assets, this deficit is estimated at around TND 10.7 billion, or 6.8% of GDP. Debt service is expected to amount to TND 20.8 billion, a slight decrease of 1.3% compared to the projections of the 2023 budget law. Principal debt would account for almost 72% (around TND 15 billion) of total debt service, while interest payments would make up the remaining 28% (TND 5.8 billion). It is noteworthy that domestic debt service is projected at TND 12 billion in 2023, while external debt service is projected at TND 8.7 billion. In terms of outstanding public debt, the government expects it to exceed TND 127.1 billion, equivalent to 80.2% of GDP. This contrasts with the 2023 budget law’s estimate of TND 114.8 billion.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse