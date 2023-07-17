Government approves implementation of reviewed salary structure for JUSAG

The government has approved the implementation of a new salary structure and allowances for the Judicial Service Staff Association (JUSAG) and members of the lower bench.

The implementation of the reviewed salaries would take effect in July 2023.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, National President of JUSAG, has said.

‘We are glad that her (Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo) ingenuity and exceptional leadership with the support of other stakeholders has led to the conclusion of engagement on the 15ht June 2023 with an understanding that implementation of the reviewed salaries will take effect in July 2023.

‘We are reassured by the letter of her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13 July, which confirms that his Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 22023, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of the engagement,’ the statement said.

It said the Association was also elated about Chief Justice Torkornoo’s commitment to see the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instrument) in accordance with Article 158 (2), 159.

‘We hope that comprehensive work on the CI will bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary review.’

The Association said: ‘We shall work with her (Chief Justice Torkornoo) and management to rebrand the Judicial Service and build upon the successes chalked by the Judiciary and Judicial Service over the years.

‘We equally wish to extend our felicitations to His Excellency the President of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Judicial Council and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for the journey thus far.

‘To the gallant staff of the Judicial Service, we appreciate you for your patience and support throughout the journey.’

JUSAG this year declared an indefinite strike nationwide on May 24, 2023, over the non-implementation of reviewed salary structure for its members.

On May 29, 2023, it, however, suspended the strike following meetings it had with government officials.

Source: Ghana News Agency