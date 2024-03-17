Golden Arms end African Games journey with 41 medals?Nghitumbwa and Moses shine at Namibia Professional Boxing AwardsTunisia’s Basketball Pro A Championship (day 1/playoff): Results and standings

Ghana’s Armwrestling team, Golden Arms, won a total of 41 medals in both left and right arm events at the ongoing African Games.?

The team, having secured 21 medals after day one, increased Ghana’s medal tally with an additional 20 to end their campaign in the competition.?

Ghana won eight gold medals, 19 silver and 14 bronze during the two-day event.?

The West Africans now occupy sixth position on the medal table, with 46 medals.?

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Association (GAF) speaking after the victory, expressed excitement having seen the sport make an entry into the African Games for first time.

‘I am particularly happy as President of Africa for fighting so hard to ensure that countries that play Armwrestling on the continent get the opportunity to play in our continental Olympics so I think we have done some good work and my prayer is that we would continue to stay in the African Games as a sport code.’?

Mr. Asibey, who doubles as Vice President for the World Armwre

stling Federation said the team had broken a 20-year record in winning medals at the African Games.?

He said Ghana’s highest medal in the games was in 2003 where they won 18 medals.

20 years after, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation had single-handedly won 41 medals for the country.?

The gallant sports personality applauded the team and urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other entities to invest in Armwrestling.?

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

Source: Ghana News Agency

WINDHOEK: Namibia’s bantamweight boxer Fillipus ‘Energy’ Nghitumbwa and boxing promoter and trainer Immanuel Moses were on Saturday bestowed with boxing’s top honours at the inaugural Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB) Awards.

The awards saw the who’s who in the sport of boxing gather in one place to celebrate their achievements.

Nghitumbwa from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy outclassed his fellow boxers to win the Boxer of the Year award as well as Knockout of the Year.

And Moses, the founder of AC Boxing was awarded as Promoter and Trainer of the Year.

Both walked away with N.dollars 40 000 each.

Addressing the audience and boxers who attended the glamorous black tie event, chairperson of the NPBWCB Magreth Mengo said despite this being the first award event, they are looking at building a culture.

‘Sport is one way to teach young people discipline. It has the power to build comradeship. The awards celebrate the power and journey that boxers, trainers and s

ponsors have walked to put the sport in the limelight,’ she said.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Mobile Telecommunications Limited said more needs to be done to support promoters as boxing is an expensive sport.

‘These boxers whenever they step in the ring, they’re promoting our country. I hope there is going to be unity in boxing after the awards. And we should not worry much about who should have been nominated or not, we should look at this as an encouragement and motivation for boxers to work hard so that next year they are nominated,’ said Ekandjo.

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero spoke on the same occasion and said she was happy to see the board starting something for professional boxing.

‘Boxing is more than just punching, it’s a legacy that is passed through generations. The awards are more than just a celebration but a catalyst that shows growth as well as avail sponsorship opportunities,’ said Tjongarero while adding th

at the award embodies the unwavering support of the third Namibian President Hage Geingob’s famous quote that no one should feel left out.

On the night of lights, cameras and glamour, Namibia’s legendary boxer Harry Simon received the chairperson’s award which came with a prize of N.dollars 30 000.

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Kavii Zemburuka won the Digital Reporter award and The Namibian newspaper journalist Helge Schutz won the Print Media award – each came with a prize of N.dollars 10 000.

The Ring Official of the Year award went to Fillemon Mweya who also scooped N.dollars 10 000. The awards had a special recognition for Paulus Ambunda, Anita Tjombe, Julius Indongo, Nestor Tobias and Paulus Moses who each walked away with N.dollars 5 000 for their contributions to boxing.

The Fight of the Year award went to Alfeus ‘Mosquito’ Shaanika who was rewarded with N.dollars 10 000 while the Prospect of the Year award which came with N.dollars 10 000 was awarded to Flame Nangolo.

Former boxers a

nd officials acknowledged with certificates are Joseph Hilongwa, Sacky Shikukutu, Abmerk Shindjuu, Paulus Ali Nuumbembe, Paulus Moses, Jason Naule, Harry Simon, Japhet Uutoni, Joe Archer, Siegfried Kaperu, Joe Murangi, Paulus Kapia, Hiskia Swartz, Tyson Uushona, Tommy Hango, Gottlieb Ndokosho, Johannes Mwetupunga, Paulus Ambunda, and Frans ‘Rambo’ Hantindi.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Results of Tunisia’s Basketball Pro A Championship day-1 playoff games, played on Sunday:

March 17:

ES Radès – C Africain 63-83

March 16

US Monastir – ES Sahel 79-57

JS Kairouan – ES Goulette 87-67

Standings:

Pts

Pl.

1- US Monastir

2

1

2- JS Kairouan

2

1

3- C Africain

2

1

4- ES Sahel

1

1

5- ES Goulette

1

1

6- ES Radès

1

1

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse