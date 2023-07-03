Goagoses happy with state of local netball

Netball Namibia (NN) president Rebekka Goagoses says for Namibia to keep its ranking with the International Netball Federation, it needs to be active to avoid being dropped off the log table.

Namibia is currently ranked 23rd out of the 44 netball-playing nations.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, Goagoses said NN has worked hard in the last five to six years, and they do not want to see the national team lose its ranking status due to not playing matches.

“We currently have a challenge of funding for the national team. We have so many projects lined up but need financial resources. We plan to have camping week for the national teams and participation in international events,” she said, adding that they are hopeful of positive news soon for them to keep the netball teams occupied.

Goagoses added that credit should be given to the leadership of NN for managing to have most of the regional structures active this season.

“Currently, eight regions are active compared to the four regions we had in the past. We can now with pride say Kavango East and West, Omaheke, ||Kharas, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Khomas and Erongo are playing netball. All this is due to the MTC Premier League’s activeness,” she said.

The NN president also said that despite having action on the field of play, there are challenges at the board level that need to be addressed.

“It is unfortunate that we had to accept the resignation of the vice president of development. It has emerged that the activities and workload in terms of development plans required might not have been the desired expectations, hence the position had to be filled and Juanitha Witbeen has already found her feet,” Goagoses said.

She added that NN secretary-general Iyaloo Mutumubulua also stepped down from her position due to the workload at her full-time employment. She has since been replaced by Eliana Seibes.

“I believe that we are on the right track as the board. Each one is doing their best under the circumstances of financial inabilities. We are all volunteers, however for the love of the game we execute it with pride,” she said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency