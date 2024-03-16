GNCCI builds capacity of Chemu SHS female students in entrepreneurship



The Tema Chapter of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), as part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, has organised a day’s capacity building for female students of Chemu Senior High School.

Ms Delali Buahini, the Tema Regional Manager of GNCCI, said even though International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, they thought about the theme and decided to catch the attention of the girls in entrepreneurship.

Ms Buahini said, ‘We thought about the theme, which was ‘inspiring inclusion’ so we thought of catching them young by having this training for them, because if they would be included and their voices would be heard, then they would need the right capacity building and the right set of skills.’

She said it was important to educate the youth about the way forward, how businesses were evolving and dynamic, and how best they could position themselves for the future.

She encouraged the young ladies to consider entrepreneurship as they climb the educational ladder so

as not to be unemployed graduates.

Ms Paulina Abrokwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Trade Links Logistics Limited, said entrepreneurship was the way to go, as getting a job has become a daunting task nowadays.

Ms Abrokwa said once a person develops a skill or knowledge in any area, they could turn it into a business to earn a living and support their dependents.

She said being an entrepreneur also provides the opportunity to employ others, adding that even though it is not an easy path to choose, it is doable.

She stated that it was not easy, especially for women, because of the many responsibilities of taking care of children and the home at the same time.

She added, however, that the moment women become determined and make time to go into entrepreneurship, they succeed.

She encouraged women to learn, add value to themselves, and put their skills to use to obtain economic power and self-reliance.

Ms Jenny Naa Akweley Laryea, the Creative Director of Twinnie Craft, said that even though it was diffic

ult to do one’s own business in Ghana, it was worth it and satisfying.

Ms Laryea said some of the challenges are difficulty accessing financial resources and support, adding that ‘but with hard work, being loyal, staying true to yourself and

the brand, and making sure that you produce quality for people, your business will survive.’

She added that there is peace in having one’s own money as a woman, and therefore she encouraged women to develop their hobbies into careers, as it was very important for women to have some source of income for themselves and their children.

