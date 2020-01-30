Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 31 February 6, 2020

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Madagascar and northern Mozambique

1. Heavy rainfall is forecast over western Kenya, eastern Uganda, and northerncentral Tanzania next week.

2. Desert locust swarms continue in Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda. An update on the current situation is expected by early to midFebruary.

3. Heavy rain is likely to trigger flooding in Tanzania, parts of Mozambique, Madagascar, and Zambia. Flooding has continued since early January.

4. Zimbabwe has received belowaverage rainfall over the past 90days, resulting in abnormal dryness and drought.

5. A late start to the rainy season over southern Namibia coupled with uneven rainfall distribution has caused dryness.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network