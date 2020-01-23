Global Weather Hazards Summary: January 24 – 30, 2020

Dryness persists in parts of Zimbabwe and Mozambique despite heavy rain and f ooding across southern Africa

1. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue over western Angola next week, increasing the risk for flooding.

2. Matured desert locust swarms continue move into Kenya from Ethiopia. South Sudan and Uganda are still at risk for desert locust infestations during the coming months.

3. Heavy rain is expected to continue over northern and central Madagascar, southern Tanzania, northern Zambia, and the DRC.

4. Slightly above-average rainfall has been received in Zimbabwe and southern Mozambique. Next week, belowaverage rain is forecast which may delay recovery from dryness.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network