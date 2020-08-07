Global Weather Hazards Summary: August 7 – 13, 2020

Africa Weather Hazards

1. Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda. Swarms are projected to move through Kenya, Sudan, and into South Sudan.

2. Below-average rainfall over parts of Kenya, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana has drastically increased the moisture deficit in the region causing in abnormally dryness.

3. Heavy rainfall in July led to flooding in the Niger River basin and parts of Mali.

4. Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks triggered flooding across parts of Yemen. Heavy rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk.

5. Several weeks of heavy rainfall resulted in high water levels of the Blue and White Nile rivers. Dangerous flooding was reported in Khartoum.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network