Ghriba pilgrimage: Interior Minister visits Djerba

Interior Minister Kamel Feki visited Djerba on Saturday to inquire about the preparations made by the security units in charge of ensuring the proper conduct of the annual visit of the Ghriba synagogue which will be held from May 4 to 9.

In a statement to the media, the minister stressed that this visit is part of the follow-up of plans put in place to secure the Ghriba pilgrimage in Djerba.

In this context, he said that all units, all security bodies, are ready for this event which coincides with the beginning of the tourist season in Djerba.

During this visit, the Minister of Interior visited the airport of Djerba Zarzis, the port of Houmt Essouk and the synagogue of Ghriba as part of the monitoring of preparations for this event.

On this occasion, he said that a budget of 35 million dinars has been allocated for the extension of the airport Djerba-Zarzis.

